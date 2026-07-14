No. 1 pick Cholowsky agrees to multi-million signing bonus with White Sox, AP source says

Roch Cholowsky has agreed to a contract with the Chicago White Sox that includes a record-breaking $10.35 million signing bonus after he was the No. 1 overall pick in last weekend's amateur draft.

What we know:

A person familiar with the contract confirmed the agreement to the AP on Tuesday because it hadn't been announced by the team.

The slot value for the top pick this year was $11,350,600. Cholowsky's bonus tops the previous mark of $9.25 million for the amateur draft that belonged to Reds pitcher Chase Burns and Rockies prospect Charlie Condon, two of the top three selections in 2024.

Cholowsky, a 6-foot-2 shortstop who turned 21 in April, hit .320 with 21 homers, 60 RBIs and a 1.088 OPS in 60 games this season for UCLA. He is the first No. 1 overall pick for the White Sox since they drafted outfielder Harold Baines in 1977.

"At the end of the day, we were most comfortable with Roch Cholowsky with our first pick, regardless of what the signing bonus was going to be," general manager Chris Getz said Saturday.

The backstory:

Cholowsky played for the Bruins for three seasons, batting .329 with 52 homers, 167 RBIs and a 1.072 OPS in 178 games. He ranks among the school's career leaders in homers, runs scored, on-base percentage and RBIs.

"You look at what he has done throughout his baseball career, both at UCLA, but prior to that," Getz said. "We had interest in him in high school and then to be able to watch his college career unfold and see what he accomplished and the impact that he had on his teammates and that program and now to envision that type of influence within this organization is something that attracted us to select him at No. 1."