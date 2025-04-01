Ryan Poles on potential Kyler Gordon extension with Chicago Bears: 'that is a priority'

Last year, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles had a priority on his hands.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson was an All-Pro after a breakout season and an impending free agent. Poles made it clear Johnson was going to stay a Bear.

A year later, he's faced with a similar quandary.

Nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon isn't a free agent, but he's in line for a pay day. The Bears can finish a contract extension for Gordon now, or wait for the entire season to play out and assess an extension then. Whatever the case might be, Poles wants Gordon to play in Chicago.

"We’ve been able to have those conversations," Poles said. "I know Kyler is a guy that we want to be a part of this moving forward."

Gordon finished his third NFL season as one of the Bears' most consistent players in a turbulent season. He drew compliments from defensive coordinator Dennis Allen during his first media sessions.

What helps Gordon is how he had a career year in 2024. He finished the season with a career-high 75 tackles, four tackles for loss, four pass breakups, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and two QB hits in 15 games played.

He was also given the Ed Block Courage Award, which is an honor voted on be his Bears teammates.

Gordon said earlier this offseason he's not stressed about an extension, but he would rather see it done right.

"I think it’s just about doing it right," Gordon said on March 12. "I’m not really pressed for time, whether it’s here, now or later. I think it’s just about doing it right, just being fair."

Both sides want it to be fair. Credit to the Bears, they have been. In extensions for Johnson, DJ Moore, Montez Sweat and Cole Kmet, each player received money in line with their production.

Keep players happy is one aspect. Keeping Gordon is the top priority for the Bears, as the nickelback emerged as a key figure in the team's defensive core.

"That will still be a priority," Poles said. "For me, in our exit meetings at the end of last season, I told all the guys in terms of future, if it was contracts, coming back, anything like that, the important thing is I’ve got to get with our new coaching staff and kind of see how the different players fit based on the scheme."

How it all works out remains to be seen. There's no debate that Gordon has earned an extension, though.

The Bears know, even if the timelime is murky in the short-term.

Long-term, the Bears want Gordon to remain a piece of that defensive core.

"The timing of that, I’m not sure how that all is going work out," Poles said. "But, that is a priority."