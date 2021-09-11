Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco Giants beat Chicago Cubs 15-4

By AP Reporter
Cubs
Associated Press

Tommy La Stella and Brandon Belt each slugged three-run homers, and the San Francisco Giants pounded the Chicago Cubs 15-4 on Saturday for their sixth straight win.

La Stella finished with three hits, including a double, five RBIs and scored three runs for surging San Francisco, which improved to a major-league best 92-50.

 The Giants entered 2 1/2 games ahead of the Dodgers in the NL West.  

La Stella's home run off Tommy Nance in the fifth thudded off Wrigley's right-field videoboard and capped a six-run rally that allowed San Francisco to pull away for its eight win in nine.

