An A for Shane Waldron: Grading the Chicago Bears in their win over the Carolina Panthers

Here's how we graded the Chicago Bears after they routed the Carolina Panthers at home on Sunday.

DJ Moore

Any issues fans had with Moore's connection with Caleb Williams are now gone.

Moore and Williams connected for two touchdowns and for over 100 yards on the day. That was evident with two long strikes, one of which went for a touchdown.

The weird concerns about Moore's "body language" were weirdly reminiscent of the Jay Cutler body language debates back in 2010. Sometimes, things aren't that serious. Moore's body language was not.

Moore turned in a fine day where he established the fact he is Caleb Williams' No. 1 target.

What bumped Moore's grade down a bit were multiple drops.

They're uncharacteristic of him, but he had multiple passes in his hands that fell to the turf. His big day could've been much bigger.

Grade: B

Caleb Williams

This is what Caleb Williams' is supposed to look like at the NFL level.

Forget it's against a bad Carolina defense. Williams did what he was supposed to do against the Panthers. He took what the defense gave him and settled into the pocket. Then, he started driving throws.

It got to a point where Williams was so in rhythm, that the Bears' offensive game plan was just letting him sit back and sling the ball.

Williams wasn't as efficient or accurate as he was last week, but he showed off what he can do when he gets into an offensive rhythm with the weapons he has.

Grade: B

Shane Waldron

When you've broken the 30-point barrier for the first time this season, you have to give credit where it's due.

Waldron has an idea of what works for the Bears now. He made sure to keep it going.

When Williams was in rhythm, he trusted his rookie quarterback. When he needed short yardage, he dialed up the jumbo package with Doug Kramer.

Waldron's game plan took care of business. That's good enough for a win, and good enough to show the Bears' offense is taking the steps in the right direction with its development.

The Bears went for over 400 yards of total offense on the day. That's a pretty good day.

Grade: A

Chicago Bears' defense

The boys were flying around on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears' defense got a lead and didn't let up. They ran through and around the Panthers' offensive line and harangued Andy Dalton into throwing an interception. They also sacked him three times.

It was a good response, too. Panthers' running back Chubba Hubbard got Carolina on the board with a 38-yard touchdown run which went right through the heart of the defense.

The run defense was a point of emphasis all week for the Bears, and right away the Panthers gashed their confidence.

Credit the Bears' defense as they bounced back and got aggressive when they needed to be.

Grade: A