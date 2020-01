article

Marcus Domask had 16 points as Southern Illinois beat Illinois State 67-55. Barret Benson added 13 points for the Salukis, who forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Ronnie Suggs Jr. had 13 points for Southern Illinois (7-8, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Eric McGill added 12 points and six rebounds. Illinois State totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.