Thursday night's Heat-Bulls game at the United Center postponed due to court conditions

Thursday night's Chicago Bulls game against the Miami Heat has been postponed by the NBA.

According to the NBA and the Bulls, the game has been postponed to a later date.

That postponed game date will be announced at a later time.

What they're saying:

"Tonight's game has officially been postponed due to court conditions," the Bulls said in a statement on social media. "The game will be made up at a later date and tickets from tonight's game will be valid for the rescheduled game. We apologize for any inconvenience."

The backstory:

The start of the game between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Thursday night was delayed by what officials termed "court conditions."

About 40 minutes after the expected 7:05 p.m. tipoff time, an announcement was made that the expected start time would be after 8 p.m. local time.

There appeared to be moisture on the floor at the United Center, which is also home to the Chicago Blackhawks, who played Wednesday and will skate at the arena again Friday.

Maintenance personnel pushed large mops across court while players from both teams milled about dribbling, shooting and chatting.

Temperatures in Chicago reached the mid-50s on a rainy Thursday

- Associated Press