Super bowl 2024: Score, live updates as the Chiefs and 49ers play for the Lombardi Trophy

It's time for the biggest stage in sports to crown the NFL's next champion.

The Super Bowl kicks off in Allegiant Stadium at 5:30 CT, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Follow along with us here for live updates as Super Bowl 58 plays tonight.

Kansas City wins the toss. Kick off is next

San Francisco called tails.

The coin landed on heads.

Kansas City wins the toss but the Chiefs defer. The 49ers and Brock Purdy get the ball first.

Travis Kelce reported pregame speech brings teammates to tears

Travis Kelce has been one of the most popular Chiefs ever since the franchise won Super Bowl 54 in Feb. 2020.

That expands beyond just being a fan favorite.

According to CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson, Kelce gave a pre-game that speech brought his Chiefs teammates, coaches and staff to tears.

"It was like a WWE speech. That was the best and most emotional team meeting in years," someone in the room told Wolfson.

Super Bowl inactives announced

Both teams have announced who won't be playing in the Super Bowl

For the Chiefs: Kadarius Toney, Justyn Ross, La’Mical Perine, BJ Thompson, Ekow Boye-Doe, Darius Harris

For the 49ers, Brandon Allen, Ronnie Bell, Samuel Womack III, Jalen Graham, Matt Pryor, Alex Barrett, TY McGill

Gates at Allegiant Stadium are open

Patrick Mahomes looks ready for business in Super Bowl arrival

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes paid homage to the team that calls Allegiant Stadium home when he showed up for the Super Bowl on Sunday wearing a jet-black suit and silver tie that made him look like a fan of the AFC West-rival Las Vegas Raiders.

Mahomes appeared to be all business behind his black shades as he wheeled along his matching black Louis Vuitton luggage through the corridors of the stadium. He is trying to move into a tie for fourth behind Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw by picking up his third Super Bowl ring.

Super Bowl gates open, fans arriving in Las Vegas

Gates to Allegiant Stadium opened just after 11 a.m. local time, unleashing a flood of fans in red. Five San Francisco 49ers fans were the first let through the gates.

"Woo!" They yelled. "First ones in! We’re the first ones!"

Tony and Susan Chiosso traveled to Las Vegas from the Bay Area to watch their first-ever Super Bowl and, they hope, witness their team defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

They think their luck so far this morning is a good indicator of which team will come out on top.

"I’m only seeing good signs today," Tony Chiosso said.

- Associated Press

Three former Bears highlight Super Bowl week

As part of the Super Bowl celebrations, the Bears played a part in the festivities by paying homage to three of their greats.

Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers were all elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday. This brings the total of former Bears players in the Hall to 40.

McMichael, who was inducted as a senior member after being eligible for the first time 20 years ago, is the seventh player of the 1985 Bears team to be inducted.

Hester enters the hall as one of the best special teams return men to ever play the game. He holds multiple NFL records, including the all-time record for combined special teams return touchdowns.

Peppers, who will most likely enter as a Carolina Panther after playing most of his career in Carolina, was an important part of a Bears defense for the latter years of the Lovie Smith era.

Featured article

Players to watch on Super Bowl Sunday

For Kansas City

For the Chiefs, it starts with Patrick Mahomes. The seventh-year quarterback is beginning to mount the portion of his career where he can make his case for "Greatest of All Time" alongside Tom Brady.

A win would give Mahomes his third-career Super Bowl ring. That's almost halfway to matching Brady's seven, and three rings would give him as many Super Bowl titles or more than 26 of the NFL's 32 franchises.

Mahomes will have the likes of Travis Kelce, one of the best postseason performers in NFL history, and Isiah Pacheco, one of the hardest runners in the league. The quarterback, however, is what separates the Chiefs from others.

On defense, defensive tackle Chris Jones can throw a wrench in the 49ers run game and passing game. He's one of the NFL's best all-around linemen.

For San Francisco

The 49ers quarterback isn't as heralded as Mahomes, but his story is just as compelling.

Brock Purdy went from being the last player picked in the 2022 NFL Draft to a Super Bowl bound quarterback. Playing a mistake-free game will give San Francisco its best chance of winning.

Purdy isn't alone. He has NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel around him to make plays. That's what makes the Niners such a dangerous and consistent team on offense.

Nick Bosa leads the other side of the ball. His pass rushing ability has stifled plenty of teams this season, while Fred Warner and Charvarius Ward line the second levels of the San Francisco defense.