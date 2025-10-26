Takeaways as the Chicago Bears fell flat and saw a 4-game win streak end vs. the Ravens

The Chicago Bears wanted five in a row.

They'll settle for four in a row. The Baltimore Ravens beat up the Bears 30-16 to end that winning streak.

Here are our takeaways from the Bears’ loss to Baltimore on Sunday.

The defense is most worrisome

The Bears’ offense is in a funk. They’re struggling in the red zone.

More on that later.

Right now, however, the defense is more worrisome. On Sunday, it became clear that the Bears’ best defensive weapon is also a double-edged sword.

The turnovers powered a defense that won four games in a row. They had a league-leading 16 turnovers. The Ravens came in with a minus-seven turnover margin.

The Bears couldn’t muster a takeaway through the first three quarters. That was a reason why the Bears fell behind the Ravens. Baltimore’s offense also made it hard to force turnovers by just taking what the Bears’ defense gave them.

At first, that was just short gains in the passing game. Eventually, that turned into chunk gains with big runs and big pass plays in the third quarter. The Ravens couldn’t punch those drives into the end zone, which was a boon for the Bears.

But, the turnovers masked a larger issue with the Bears. They came into Sunday allowing 6.2 yards per play. That’s dead last in the league. The Ravens, as banged up as they are, struggled to finish drives but that’s something to be expected with a team playing its backup quarterback.

The Bears didn’t have much luck with turnovers either. Jaylon Jones forced a fumble on a long Mark Andrews reception, but the ball went out of bounds. Kevin Byard couldn’t get his hands on a pass that was just behind him for an interception.

Huntley also started the game 11 of 12 passing. It was a difficult day for the defense, where their bruises became exposed as the game went on.

It should be noted the Ravens started Cooper Rush the last two games, instead of Huntley. That was a clear difference.

The offense isn’t off the hook, but…

The Bears took two drives deep into Baltimore territory in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. They got six points off of those drives.

Those two drives lasted 24 total plays. The Bears only had 12 plays between the second and third quarters.

In the fourth quarter, the Bears finally mustered a drive to the Ravens’ goal line and finished it with a touchdown run by D’Andre Swift. That woke up the offensive side of the ball, but it’s still been in a slump since the second half of the win over the Saints.

Caleb Williams had two intentional grounding flags killed two drives. One was a drive at the end of the first half that ended with a 58-yard field goal that was short. A few extra yards may have converted that kick.

Williams also had a back-breaking interception that was all on him in the fourth quarter. It’s the kind of play you can’t have.

The Bears’ offense needs to be better. But, they still have a chance to earn it. This has been a work in progress all season long.

However, the Bears’ offense has time to course correct. There were a plethora of offenses that struggled on Sunday. Bills quarterback Josh Allen struggled on Sunday. The 49ers couldn’t get Christian McCaffrey going. Atlanta’s offense fell flat against a bad Miami team.

Those teams have earned the benefit of the doubt. The Bears haven’t earned that.

The next crucial stretch of games, and any playoff hopes, depends on whether the offense can sustain drives and finish them in the end zone.

On Sunday, it fell flat.

The Bears’ next two games will be telling

The Bears have Cincinnati and New York next up.

The Bengals are apparently a juggernaut since trading for Joe Flacco. The Giants took a blow after Cam Skattebo suffered a gruesome ankle injury.

There’s a chance the Bears take two on the chin before coming back to Soldier Field to take on the Giants. The Giants lost in a blowout to Philadelphia. The silver lining is how the Bengals’ defense could allow for the Bears’ offense to get into a groove.

But, the Bears might have to do it short-handed.

Kyler Gordon is already out for the next four games, at least. Tyrique Stevenson and Cole Kmet are either day-to-day or week-to-week. Dominique Robinson, Shemar Turner and Luther Burden III left Sunday’s game with injuries and didn’t return.

The Ravens were a 1-5 team that were not as bad as the 1-5 Saints were. But, the next few games will be a litmus test for a team that’s now extremely banged up and inching closer to the wall.