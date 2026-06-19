Takeaways as the USMNT downs Australia to advance to the knockout stage

The Americans are moving on.

Two first-half goals were enough as the U.S. beat Australia 2-0 to move on to the knockout stage. The Americans' offense showed up early with two first-half goals, even as the United States played without star Christian Pulisic.

And, there could still be more celebrations to come for the U.S.

Here are our takeaways from the U.S. Men’s National Team’s win over Australia, and what’s next for the Americans.

It doesn’t matter how you get ‘em

For the second game in a row, the United States benefited from an own goal.

The first goal of the win over Paraguay was an own goal, too. It’s becoming a habit for the U.S. to force goals by any means necessary.

According to ESPN, that was the fifth own goal in favor of the United States in FIFA World Cups. That’s second-most by any team in history, behind France’s six.

The USMNT is also the first team in Men's FIFA World Cup history to benefit from an own goal in two matches in a row.

It’s important. Not only does that goal put the Americans ahead, it also puts opposing teams on their heels right away. It raised the stakes for Australia, and forced them to get a bit more aggressive.

Starting the second half, Folarin Balogun had a breakaway because a pass got behind the Australian defense. Australia caught up and thwarted the attack when Balogun tried to set up for a strike.

As the saying might go, "it’s better to be lucky than good."

But, that goal was anything but luck. In fact, it was a direct result of one of the USMNT’s best players doing what he does best.

Balogun, Golden Boot contention?

Speaking of that first goal, the reason why the United States netted that early goal was because of Balogun.

Balogun received a pass, turned it on and charged down the left side of the pitch. When he made it inside the six-yard box, he touched a pass into the middle.

Balogun didn’t find an American in the box, but he did find Cameron Burgess. The ball went off Burgess and into the top of Australia’s net.

It was an own goal, sure. But Balogun’s attack is why it went in. His ability to create instant pressure on opposing defenses is such a difference maker for the United States.

He netted two goals against Paraguay. If he was credited with that own goal earlier against Australia, that would’ve been his third of World Cup play.

If he finds a way to net more goals, he’ll be up for the Golden Boot which is awarded to the presented to the top goalscorer of the FIFA World Cup.

Balogun is behind Canada’s Jonathan David and Argentina’s Lionel Messi. Those two have three goals apiece.

But, Balogun is right up there and has shown he can score in bunches.

Next up: Knockout round

Either way, the USMNT is advancing.

With Friday’s win, the United States have officially moved on to the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup.

There were a whole plethora of ways the U.S. could advance if the didn’t beat Australia. But, that’s moot now.

With that win, the United State can now win Group D. If Paraguay beats Turkiye, then the USMNT wins the whole group.

By virtue of winning the group, the U.S. would advance to play the best third-place team from one of the Groups: B, E, F, I, or J.

That game would be at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on July 1.