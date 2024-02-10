Teal, Croskey lead South Carolina State over Chicago State 78-55

article

Michael Teal and Omar Croskey both scored 19 points and South Carolina State cruised to a 78-55 victory over Chicago State on Saturday.

Teal added four steals for the Bulldogs (9-15). Croskey sank all five of his 3-point attempts.

Jahsean Corbett had 20 points to lead the independent Cougars (11-17). Wesley Cardet Jr. added 15 points.

