Titans fire coach Brian Callahan after 4-19 record and 1-5 start to second season

The Tennessee Titans fired coach Brian Callahan on Monday after a 1-5 start to his second season.

Chad Brinker, the Titans’ president of football operations, said team officials had extended conversations with controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk and general manager Mike Borgonzi before meeting with Callahan on Monday morning to tell him that Tennessee was making a change.

"While we are committed to a patient and strategic plan to build a sustainable, winning football program, we have not demonstrated sufficient growth," Brinker said. "Our players, fans, and community deserve a football team that achieves a standard we are not currently meeting, and we are committed to making the hard decisions necessary to reach and maintain that standard."

What we know:

Callahan went 4-19, which featured a 10-game skid.

He becomes just the second coach fired during the season by this franchise since relocating to Tennessee in 1997, joining Ken Whisenhunt. Whisenhunt had a 3-20 record when fired in November 2015, with a stint including a 10-game skid to end the 2014 season.

The Titans had said they wanted to see improvement this season with Callahan going into his second season as a first-time head coach with a rookie quarterback in Cam Ward. Yet Callahan had to hand off play-calling duties after dropping to 0-3 and the offense struggling.

Even the change in play-caller didn’t help.

Dig deeper:

Callahan is the fourth coach since 2021 to be fired after their respective team selected a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the most recent NFL Draft.

The Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer in the middle of the 2021 NFL season after the franchise took Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Two years later, Frank Reich was fired midway through his first season in Carolina after the Panthers selected Bryce Young No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Most recently, the Bears fired Matt Eberflus the day after Thanksgiving in 2024 following a mismanaged final minute in a 23-20 loss just months after selecting Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now, former No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward becomes the latest quarterback with an interim head coach in the midst of his rookie season,