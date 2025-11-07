TJ Edwards is out Sunday: What's next for the Chicago Bears linebacker?

The Chicago Bears debuted a lengthy injury report this week. Even though some of that list slimmed, there will be one looming absence on Sunday.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson detailed how linebacker TJ Edwards was dealing with multiple injuries and might miss some time.

What we know:

One of the revelations that Johnson had on Friday was that Edwards had to undergo surgery for a hand fracture.

That injury will be clubbed up as it heals. His other injury to his hamstring is what could cause him to miss more time.

"He had surgery on that," Johnson said on Friday. "The hand is not going to hold him back. That's something that, I think, we'll be able to cast up and he'll be OK. He has a hamstring, as well. We're working through both of those things to get him back."

Edwards’ hamstring injury is the same one that caused him to miss time earlier in the season.

If that doesn’t improve, he might have to spend time on injured reserve.

"We're thinking that he will come back before we need to do that," Johnson said.

With Edwards out, Noah Sewell will fit back into the starting middle linebacker role the same way he did earlier in the season.

Sewell can complement outside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who has been shining in the last few games. Edmunds had an interception late against the Browns.

"They talk about how long he is and what a big concern he is in their passing game, because it’s hard to fit the ball over him or around him," Johnson said. "When he plays decisive and physical in the run game, it makes him a really dangerous linebacker because of the concerns that our opponents have for him in the passing games."

Dig deeper:

Also, out Sunday vs. the Giants are Josh Blackwell and Dominique Robinson.

Robinson is missing his second game in a row with an ankle injury. This also means newly acquired defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka will most likely see some type of role as a pass rusher and on the edge of the defensive line.

This, however, prioritizes edge rusher Austin Booker’s reps.

Booker, who made his season debut vs. the Bengals, recorded a sack and a forced fumble. That sets Booker up nicely opposite Montez Sweat, who has three sacks in the last three games.

"I'm hopeful that he's going to build off of that performance last week," Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "I do think he gives us a little bit more in terms of the pass rush. He had a really nice rush on the sack fumble. For his first game after being out for a long time, I think that gives us a foundation to build from."

D’Andre Swift is questionable after missing practice with a personal issue. The Bears have faith in Kyle Monangai, especially after rushing for 176 yards against Cincinnati, but the Bears could enjoy that one-two punch against the Giants.

The Giants rank 31st in the NFL allowing 150 rushing yards per game. The Bears’ run game took a massive step forward vs. the Bengals, and can continue that momentum against another struggling run defense.

That defense has playmakers, though. Giants outside linebacker and edge rusher Brian Burns leads the league in sacks, while outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II can take over games if the Bears allow the.

"When you look at their talent level on defense, especially with the front, their record isn't very indicative of the talent level," Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. "Those guys are guys that provide challenges. But obviously, statistically they just haven't played quite as well as they probably would've liked to."