Toews, Keith get into skirmish at Blackhawks practice

A skirmish between Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith interupted the Chicago Blackhawks practice at the United Center Tuesday morning.

Video showed the two players wrestling on the ice before being separated by coaches and teammates.

During a post-practice interview, Toews referred to the incident as "just a little friendly wrestling."

"We're ready to go. It's a big game tonight and I think it's the whole point of coming out for morning skate is, get yourself ready to go for tonight's game." Toews said. "I think we're ready now."

Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton joked with the media about the tussle after practice, asking the question "you got a brother?"

"Yeah, I do too. And I got two boys at home so I've seen that movie before," Colliton said.

The Blackhawks take on the Florida Panthers Tuesday night in a highly-anticipated matchup against former head coach Joel Quenneville, who led the team to three Stanley Cups.