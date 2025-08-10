Top performers from Chicago Bears preseason opener vs. Miami Dolphins

The Chicago Bears' first preseason game ended in a 24-24 tie, but there were still a handful of standout players that helped their cause.

Some are players who already have a roster spot locked up that are looking to make a big jump in 2025, and others are rookies trying to earn a roster spot first before worrying about what comes next.

Here are our top performers from the Bears' preseason opener vs. Miami.

Noah Sewell:

The Bears’ third-year linebacker has now strengthened his grip on the third linebacker spot on the depth chart.

Sewell came into training camp and the preseason in a position battle for that third linebacker spot with rookie Ruben Hyppolite II. If Sunday was any indication, Sewell is leading the pack.

In the first quarter against Miami’s first-team offense, the Bears held on at the goal-line for three plays. Sewell came in on fourth down and stuffed Miami running back Jaylen Wright to force a turnover on downs and stamp the goal-line stand.

Sewell also had a forced fumble on a tackle where he punched the ball out. The Bears didn’t recover, but it was a sign the young linebacker is looking for ways to force turnovers and create big plays.

It was the kind of afternoon the Bears want to see out of their young linebacker as he’s trying to carve out a role on a Bears team with established starters.

Kyle Monangai:

Earlier in training camp, Bears head coach Ben Johnson called the rookie out of Rutgers a "glue guy." It’s hard to disagree with him after Monangai’s first action in a Bears’ uniform.

Monangai had a collection of impressive runs that were eye-catching.

He took contact, broke tackles and finished with a team-high 30 rushing yards on the day with a five-yard per rush average.

After Bears Family Fest, Johnson mentioned Monangai could be a player the offense could trust once the regular season began. With his first NFL performance on Sunday, Monangai proved he’s a player who’s earning more and more carries with how he conducts himself.

This is something to keep an eye on as Roschon Johnson might miss some more time with a foot injury.

Jahdae Walker:

There was a fourth and two play at the Miami five-yard line where Bears quarterback Case Keenum looked to Jahdae Walker.

Walker had a chance but didn’t make the play. The Bears turned the ball over on downs.

Later, Keenum didn’t think twice. He went right back to Walker later in the fourth quarter, back in the red zone and floated a perfect pass to the rookie receiver. Walker came down with the touchdown and capped a productive day.

The undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M led the Bears with 41 receiving yards on three receptions, including his touchdown from 14 yards out.

After the game, Keenum spoke highly of how Walker earned his trust quickly in training camp. That can’t be ignored as we enter camp Week 4 where players can start separating themselves with camp practices and in-game reps.

Austin Booker:

Booker suited up and got himself the pass-rushing turkey.

He had a three-sack day that included a forced fumble, which led to a touchdown. The Bears have a veteran defensive line as it stands, but Booker has proven he’s learning as he plays more in the NFL.

During the offseason, Booker said he added eight pounds of playing weight. That’s part of his process after coming into the NFL tabbed as a raw prospect. Now, with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s aggressive style of defense, Booker has a chance to showcase how much he’s learned with his first year of experience while also putting himself in a position to earn more snaps.

Booker said he’s being more consistent in his second year in the NFL. Consistency is key for the second-year player out of Kansas, who also had a three-sack game in the preseason last year.

Now, Booker seems more ready to continue that success because he knows what a full NFL season looks like.