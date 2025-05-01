Top-rated Illinois quarterback prospect in Class of 2027 Trae Taylor commits to Big Ten program

The best high school quarterback prospect in the state of Illinois has committed to a Big Ten program.

Trae Taylor, a four-star quarterback prospect and the second-best prospect in Illinois, announced his commitment to Nebraska on Thursday.

Taylor attends Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein, Illinois, and plays for former Chicago Bears fullback Jason McKie. He's ranked as the third-best quarterback prospect and the second-best prospect in the state of Illinois in the Class of 2027.

"I feel like Nebraska is going to be the best place for me," Taylor said after committing to the ‘Huskers on a 247Sports’ live stream.

Why Trae Taylor committed to Nebraska

Taylor isn't just one of the best quarterback prospects in the nation, he was also one of the most sought-after recruits.

Taylor committed to the Huskers over his other four finalists: Illinois, LSU, Michigan and Texas A&M. He also took visits to Notre Dame and Georgia.

The biggest differences between Nebraska and the other four finalists were head coach Matt Rhule and Nebraska quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas.

"Coach Rhule and Coach Thomas, they've all been very genuine and I feel like they can get me better on and off the field," Taylor said. "I really believe that they can get me to my next level, which is the NFL."

At Nebraska, Rhule has already had success with young quarterbacks. He's coached Dylan Raiola into a true-freshman season where he threw for 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns and a 67.1 completion percentage.

Raiola led the Huskers to a win in the 2024 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College, which was Nebraska's first bowl game win since 2015. That success with a young quarterback is one aspect.

That success with Rhule, who coached Baylor into prominence before departing for the NFL, is what caught Taylor's eye. Now, he's ready to work for the Nebraska fan base.

"Get ready," Taylor said. "For the next two years, year and a half, I'm going to work as hard as I can to be ready for when I get there."

What they're saying about Trae Taylor

"Cerebral quarterback prospect that has a chance to be a trusted facilitator on Saturdays as he has displayed the ability to distribute at a high level when the pocket heats up. At his best when he’s playing from a structured environment as he uses clean footwork and a sturdy base to attack the intermediate and deeper parts of the field, but can also make some dynamic movements in the face of pressure to extend plays." - Andrew Ivins, 247Sports Director of Scouting.