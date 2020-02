article

Marcus Ottey sank two free throws in the final seconds to give Illinois-Chicago the edge over Cleveland St. 64-62 on Saturday.

UIC trailed 62-59 when Ottey drained a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left to tie it up, 62-all.

Later, Ottey was fouled by Cleveland State's Tre Gomillion and made both of his free throws for the winning margin with two seconds left.

Craig Beaudion led the Vikings with 12 points and six assists.