UIC defeats Evansville 82-76

Jace Carter scored 22 points as UIC beat Evansville 82-76 on Wednesday night.

Carter also had eight rebounds and four steals for the Flames (12-18, 4-15 Missouri Valley Conference). Trevante Anderson scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and six assists. Filip Skobalj shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Yacine Toumi led the Purple Aces (5-25, 1-18) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Kenny Strawbridge added 18 points for Evansville. Gage Bobe also had 12 points.