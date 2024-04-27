Undrafted free agent tracker: Who the Chicago Bears are signing after the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books. But, the Chicago Bears aren't done working just yet.

There are still undrafted free agents aplenty to sign.

Follow along with us here as the Chicago Bears sign their undrafted free agents after the 2024 NFL Draft:

Chicago Bears Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

This list will be updated on a recurring basis

Austin Reed, QB - Western Kentucky

Reddy Steward, CB - Troy

Theo Benedet, OL - University of British Columbia

Keith Randolph, DT - Illinois

Jamree Kromah, DE - James Madison

Carl Jones, LB - UCLA

Brenden Bates, TE - Kentucky

Trayvian Blaylock, S - Wisconsin (Minicamp tryout)

Illinois college UDFA signees

Zack Annexstad, QB, Illinois State - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Per Tom Pelissero)

Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame - Washington Commanders (Per Tom Pelissero)

Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois - Detroit Lions (Per Jeremy Fowler)

P.J. Jules, S, Southern Illinois - Cincinnati Bengals (Per Aaron Wilson)