Undrafted free agent tracker: Who the Chicago Bears are signing after the 2024 NFL Draft
CHICAGO, Ill. - The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books. But, the Chicago Bears aren't done working just yet.
There are still undrafted free agents aplenty to sign.
Follow along with us here as the Chicago Bears sign their undrafted free agents after the 2024 NFL Draft:
Chicago Bears Undrafted Free Agent Tracker
This list will be updated on a recurring basis
Austin Reed, QB - Western Kentucky
Reddy Steward, CB - Troy
Theo Benedet, OL - University of British Columbia
Keith Randolph, DT - Illinois
Jamree Kromah, DE - James Madison
Carl Jones, LB - UCLA
Brenden Bates, TE - Kentucky
Trayvian Blaylock, S - Wisconsin (Minicamp tryout)
Illinois college UDFA signees
Zack Annexstad, QB, Illinois State - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Per Tom Pelissero)
Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame - Washington Commanders (Per Tom Pelissero)
Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois - Detroit Lions (Per Jeremy Fowler)
P.J. Jules, S, Southern Illinois - Cincinnati Bengals (Per Aaron Wilson)