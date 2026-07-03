USA Soccer star Folarin Balogin reacts to red card that earned a suspension: 'I have to accept it'

The Brief Folarin Balogun's red card means he'll have to serve a suspension for the Americans' next game vs. Belgium. He got good news on Friday, that his suspension won't keep him away from the game for long. Speaking to reporters, Balogun expressed his thoughts on the foul and everything moving forward.



Folarin Balogun was issued a controversial red card on Wednesday that will keep him out of Monday's Round of 16 match vs. Belgium.

The call put the U.S. at a disadvantage then and takes away the Americans' best goalscorer.

On Friday, Balogun expressed his thoughts on the call that earned him a one-game suspension.

What they're saying:

Speaking to reporters in Seattle on Friday, Balogun expressed that he disagreed with the call. He also spoke about how he can only move forward.

"I think a yellow card would have been fair," Balogun told reporters on Friday. "Just due to it not being intentional, and also there's not many places I can place my foot in such a scenario."

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Balogun was issued a red card in the 64th minute during Wednesday's win for a foul that looked like incidental contact on Bosnia and Herzegovina's Tarek Muharemovic. Both were playing the ball, and the foul was not issued a yellow card by referee Raphael Claus.

Claus was soon sent to the VAR monitor, and issued Balogun a red card.

Balogun also spoke about not reacting with emotion or anger. That's how his coach responded after the call was made.

"It’s something that happened and I have to accept it," Balgoun said.

U.S. National Team head coach Mauricio Pochettino came to Balogun's defense after the Americans beat Bosnia & Herzegovina on Wednesday.

"For me? Never a red card," Pochettino told reporters after the win. "Never an intention to step on the player. It was a normal action in football that happened by accident."

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What's next:

FIFA did confirm to FOX Sports that Balogun's red card suspension will only last one game.

Should the U.S. beat Belgium on Monday, Balogun will be eligible to return in the World Cup quarterfinal match.