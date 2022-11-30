Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Milton Pope 8th grader makes buzzer beater full-court shot

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
As the clock ran out, Milton Pope's Cooper Thorson grabbed the rebound from a free throw and chucked the ball across the court.

MARSEILLES, Ill. - A Milton Pope eighth grader celebrated big time after hitting a near full-court buzzer beater shot during a basketball game Tuesday night. 

The eighth grade boys basketball team for Milton Pope was down 23-13 against Marseilles at halftime. 

Milton Pope started their comeback in the second half. As the clock ran out, Milton Pope's Cooper Thorson grabbed the rebound from a free throw and chucked the ball across the court. 

Milton was down 32-31 as the ball went in, and the buzzer rang out. The whole gymnasium was filled with cheers as Thorson made his victory lap. 

Milton Pope beat Marseilles 34-32. 