What we learned from Ben Johnson as the Chicago Bears returned from their bye week

Chicagoans know what’s next for the Chicago Bears.

The Washington Commanders, who dispatched the Bears with the "Fail Mary" last season in a moment that will forever link the two franchises, as well as Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, are coming up on Monday Night Football.

However, head coach Ben Johnson pushed off any idea of a revenge game next Monday night. After all, plenty parts of the Bears are new, coaching staff included.

"You'd have to talk to those guys about it," Johnson said on Tuesday. "We're a new team. We're just focused on winning this game this week."

He still had plenty to say on Tuesday, as the Bears returned to practice for Week 6.

Johnson still needs to see more from the offense

The Bears have scored 17, 21, 34 and 25 points this season against opponents, with the 17 being adjusted vs. the Vikings for the interception Nahshon Wright returned for a touchdown.

Johnson, who spoke with a more somber approach Tuesday after saying the team was glad to return from the bye refreshed and revitalized, pointed to a to-do list of things he wants to improve on with the offense.

He doubled down on improving the running game. He said the run game feeds into the play-action game and the screen game, which haven’t been up to his standards. He noted the penalties have kept them behind the sticks.

"We’re still a work in progress," Johnson said. "We’re shooting ourselves in the foot quite a bit."

Johnson did say the running game is something that depends on the rest of the team to improve. The onus doesn’t just fall on the running back room.

D’Andre Swift, who scored the game-winning touchdown against the Raiders, has struggled with his average yards per carry. Roschon Johnson has not factored into the running game, while rookie Kyle Monongai has fared only slightly better than Johnson in terms of getting touches.

Johnson gave examples of what the entire offense can do better to improve that running game.

"It's not always the runners," Johnson said. "It's everybody. It's the quarterback carrying out his fake, it's the receivers blocking down the field, the tight ends doing their job and same thing with the offensive line."

Still, he voiced confidence in the offensive players he has.

"Our guys are going to be fine," Johnson said.

Who’s at left tackle?

Ben Johnson knows. As part of the rules of gamesmanship, he’s not saying.

"I have a good idea," Johnson said of who would be the Bears’ left tackle.

When he was asked who would play left tackle, he said he had an idea of which player would start there. He also said with a sly smile that he wouldn’t be revealing who it would be.

Odds are, it’ll Theo Benedet starting at left. He replaced Braxton Jones mid-game during the win over the Raiders. Benedet started at right tackle in place of the injured Darnell Wright, before he moved over to left tackle and Ozzy Trapilo took over at right.

Who’s coming back?

With Week 6 coming up, players on short-term injured reserve can begin to open their 21-day practice window.

The Bears announced defensive end Austin Booker and running back Travis Homer had their practice windows activated on Tuesday. However, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga was did not have his window activated.