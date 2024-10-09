Where Caleb Williams has impressed Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles the most

It almost goes without saying the success the Chicago Bears will enjoy in the 2024 season hinges on Caleb Williams' development.

After five weeks, so far so good.

Williams has the Bears sitting at 3-2 with two-straight wins over the Los Angeles Rams and a rout of the Carolina Panthers. The

"He's learning how to play professional football," Poles said. "That means: to have a winning mentality in terms of what does it take to win games from the quarterback position?"

Part of that mentality is to take what's given to him and to protect the football. Williams has done that in the past two games, throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions. His one fumble against the Rams was called back on a penalty.

Against the Panthers, Williams took another step further and showcased the connection he's built with receiver DJ Moore. Williams and Moore connected for touchdowns of 34- and 30-yards.

Those big plays are what helped Williams earn his high billing as a top-QB prospect at USC and Oklahoma.

"The explosives are starting to show up," Poles said. "He's right where he should be and he's continuing to get better."

It goes beyond just the big plays, too.

Poles is starting to see the aspects of a quarterback that he's wanted since before the draft. At the NFL Combine, Poles talked about his desire for a quarterback who has the equal ability to be a surgeon, stand in and dissect a defense, and an artist, make the kind of improvised plays when everything breaks down.

Through five weeks, he saw the traits people have been wanting to see in the preseason.

"There was more poise," Poles said. "Shouldn't these things be ready to go at the end of the preseason? It's a different speed."

Williams has gotten used to the NFL speed through five weeks, especially as he's finally gotten back to playing at game speed. Williams hadn't played full speed since last November, and his ramp up to NFL speed was always going to take time.

Now, the team is used to him, and vice versa.

"I understand how my offensive linemen block," Williams said. "I think they're all getting used to me and how I throw."

"Things have been settling down."

One big facet Poles wants Williams to understand is that his journey is his own. There's no script to follow or any comparison he needs to have with other quarterbacks.

The Bears are watching to see what they need to do with Williams, whether it's slowing down his process or speeding him up on the field, but the ability for him to flourish in any capacity is what makes him special so far.

"His ability to adapt on the fly has been impressive," Poles said.

Jaquan Brisker's concussion showed after Sunday

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker will be out on Sunday after suffering a concussion against the Panthers.

Poles said Brisker's symptoms showed a day after the game, which included a popping hit on Carolina tight end Tommy Tremble. Tremble left the game with a concussion and did not return after that hit.

"He was cleared all the way through," Poles said. "The symptoms popped up on Monday."

Poles also discussed defensive lineman Jacob Martin's 21-day practice window – he was activated on Wednesday – and the other players on the Bears' injured reserve list.

This includes Ryan Bates, Larry Borom and Travis Homer. Bates is the player who should be closest to returning, as he was put on injured reserve after the Week 1 win over the Titans.

He is progressing, as are Borom and Homer.

"Ryan Bates is getting healthier," Poles said.