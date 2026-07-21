White Sox catcher Kyle Teel could miss multiple months after ankle injury

White Sox catcher Kyle Teel has had terrible injury luck so far in the 2026 season.

On Tuesday, that luck got worse.

After suffering an ankle injury in Monday's win over the Texas Rangers, the White Sox said their catcher could be out for as long as three months.

What they're saying:

Teel was injured while trying to tag a runner in the second inning of the Sox's 10-3 victory over the Rangers. He was helped off the field and did not put any weight on the ankle. Drew Romo replaced him.

Venable said Teel would be evaluated Tuesday.

"We've got to go get it get scanned and get more information," Venable said Monday night.

On Tuesday, Venable told reporters the Teel would miss six weeks and could miss up to 12 weeks in total.

Teel has played just 19 games this season. He returned in June after miss the start of the season with a hamstring strain. He's also battled knee injuries. Teel has batted .190 with two homers and 14 RBIs so far in 2026.

What's next:

The White Sox officially put Teel on the injured list, transferring him to the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain.

The team also recalled catcher Edgar Quero from Class AAA Charlotte. Quero was sent down to Charlotte on June 22 when Teel was medically cleared to return. Before he was sent down, Quero batted .187 with a double, two homers, 15 RBI and 12 runs scored. One of those home runs was a walk-off to win the Crosstown Classic series against the Cubs at Rate Field.

Across 15 games in Charlotte this season, Quero is batting .230 and has hit a double, a home run, six RBI and five runs scored. Quero and Romo will handle the catching duties while Teel remains sidelined.