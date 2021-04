The White Sox game scheduled for Wednesday evening against the Detroit Tigers has been postponed due to rain in the area, the team said.

The game is rescheduled for Thursday at 4:10 p.m. as a part of a doubleheader.

The second game will begin roughly 30-45 minutes after the completion of the first game. Both games will be seven-inning regulation games.

Parking lots and gates will open at 3:10 p.m. Thursday.