White Sox Garrett Crochet and Cubs Shota Imanaga named to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game

Two of the best pitchers in the city of Chicago are now MLB All-Stars.

The White Sox's Garrett Crochet and the Cubs' Shota Imanaga were named MLB All-Star reserves on Sunday as part of the All-Star selection show.

These are the first MLB All-Star Selections for both Crochet and Imanaga.

Amidst the struggles among both professional baseball teams in Chicago, the two pitchers are providing a bright spot for the future of Chicago baseball.

Crochet was named the AL Pitcher of the Month in June this past week. He leads the MLB in strikeouts. The Sox may have the worst record in major leagues, but they have one of the best young pitchers in the sport.

Across 19 starts, Crochet is 6-6 with a 3.08 ERA, 23 walks, 146 strikeouts. That averages to 12.47 strikeouts per 9.0 innings pitched.

Crochet is also the first White Sox starting pitcher to earn a spot on the All-Star roster since Lance Lynn earned the nod back in 2021.

Imanaga, who joined the Cubs this offseason as the team's prized free agent acquisition, started out on fire with a sub-one ERA. After two difficult starts, Imanaga has recovered well and earned his spot.

In 16 starts for the Cubs, Imanaga is 7-2 with a 3.16 ERA this season. He is also first Cubs rookie and the first Japanese-born player to be named an All-Star since Kosuke Fukudome was selected as a rookie in 2008.

Imanaga downplayed the idea of being an all-star after his last start Wednesday.

"I think I want to answer that when it does happen," Imanaga said.

Now, Imanaga can answer that question.