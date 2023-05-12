White Sox get boost with Moncada back from rehab assignment

article

The struggling Chicago White Sox got a boost to their lineup, with Yoán Moncada returning from a rehabilitation assignment on Friday.

Moncada was batting fourth and playing third base against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros after being sidelined since April 9 because of lower back soreness. He was off to a strong start with a .308 average, two homers and five RBIs in his first nine games.

The switch-hitting Moncada said through an interpreter he feels "pretty normal" from the left side, though he’s still experiencing some discomfort from the right.

"Right now, I feel much better," he said. "I think for now, I just have to keep getting treatment and doing my exercises to feel as good as I can."

Chicago also optioned infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte and outrighted right-handed pitcher Alexander Colomé to the minor league club.

The White Sox were fourth in the AL Central at 13-26 after losing three of four at last-place Kansas City. They came into the season hoping to bounce back under new manager Pedro Grifol after missing the playoffs last year following back-to-back postseason appearances. They’ve dealt with injuries to key players, including closer Liam Hendriks’ bout with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and had the second-worst ERA in the majors entering Friday’s game.

"I think we are all going to come together and start playing better," Moncada said. "Still, it’s something that we have to do on a daily basis."