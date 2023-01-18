White Sox launch get-well effort for Liam Hendriks after cancer diagnosis

The White Sox are launching a get-well effort for their beloved closer Liam Hendriks.

The team is calling it "Close Out Cancer" — and they need your help!

Hendriks recently announced he is battling Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

On Wednesday, the Sox opened up their "Team Liam" campaign where you can go online and submit messages of support for Hendricks and his wife Kristi.

Submissions can be text, videos, artwork — anything you want — to show your support.

Just go to whitesox.com/teamliam.