White Sox lose 10-8 to Cubs, tumble out of position for home playoff series

article

The Chicago White Sox tumbled out of position for a home playoff series, losing 10-8 to Kris Bryant and the crosstown Cubs.

The White Sox finished the season with seven losses in eight games to go from first in the AL Central to the seventh seed for their first playoff appearance since 2008.

Bryant, Billy Hamilton and David Bote homered for the NL Central champion Cubs, and Adbert Alzolay struck out a career-high eight in five effective innings.

MONCADA HOMERS AS WHITE SOX WIN 9-5; CUBS CLINCH NL CENTRAL

WHITE SOX PITCHER CORDERO SUSPENDED 3 GAMES FOR HITTING CONTRERAS