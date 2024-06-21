White Sox minor league pitcher Christian Edwards gets 80-game drug suspension

Chicago White Sox pitcher Christian Edwards was suspended for 80 games on Friday by Major League Baseball following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone under the minor league drug program.

Edwards, a 25-year-old right-hander, was 2-1 with a 4.02 ERA in 17 relief appearances this season for Kannapolis of the Class A Carolina League.

An 11th-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft from Jacksonville State, Edwards received a $150,000 signing bonus. He missed the 2023 season because of right shoulder inflammation.

Edwards was the fifth player disciplined this year under the minor league program and one has been suspended for MLB's new drug program for minor league players assigned outside the United States and Canada.

One player has been suspended this year under the major league drug program: Noelvi Marté, a 22-year-old infielder who is the Cincinnati Reds’ top prospect, was suspended for the first 80 games of the season following a positive test for Boldenone.