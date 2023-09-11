White Sox-Royals game postponed due to rain in Chicago
CHICAGO - Monday night's White Sox-Royals game has been postponed due to rainfall in Chicago.
The team made the announcement around 5 p.m.
The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 3:40 p.m. The second game will begin about 30 to 45 minutes after the first game ends, but not before 6:40 p.m.
Parking lots and gates will open Tuesday at 2:40 p.m.
Fans who had tickets to Monday night's game can attend both games of the doubleheader on Tuesday.
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 09: Yoan Moncada #10 of the Chicago White Sox walks off after striking out against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 09, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)