White Sox-Royals game postponed due to rain in Chicago

Monday night's White Sox-Royals game has been postponed due to rainfall in Chicago.

The team made the announcement around 5 p.m.

The game will be made up as a doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 3:40 p.m. The second game will begin about 30 to 45 minutes after the first game ends, but not before 6:40 p.m.

Parking lots and gates will open Tuesday at 2:40 p.m.

Fans who had tickets to Monday night's game can attend both games of the doubleheader on Tuesday.