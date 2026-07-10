White Sox star rookie Munetaka Murakami named 2026 MLB All-Star, joins home-run derby

The Chicago White Sox Japanese phenomenon is now an All-Star.

Munetaka Murakami was named to the 2026 MLB All-Star roster as a reserve on Friday.

What we know:

Murakami will join teammate Miguel Vargas as White Sox All-Stars. He replaces Twins' outfielder Byron Buxton who won't play in the All-Star game with an injury.

The 26-year-old Japanese power hitter will also participate in the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby.

Murakami also rejoined the team this weekend after missing over a month with an injury. He got hurt during a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on May 29.

He burst onto the scene as one of thje MLB leaders before he got hurt. He resumes his rookie year with 20 homers, 41 RBIs, 43 runs and a .947 OPS.

Murakami rejoins a White Sox team in need of some firepower. They've dropped three in a row and six of eight overall going into the series against the Athletics. The White Sox went 17-18 while Murakami was on the injured list.

The backstory:

Murakami becomes the eighth rookie in franchise history to be named an All-Star. He's the first White Sox rookie to be named an MLB All-Star since José Abreu in 2014. Ron Kittle in 1983 and Minnie Miñoso in 1951 were also White Sox rookies to make an MLB All-Star team.

Murakamai will also join Shohei Ohtani as the second Japanese-born player to participate in the Derby.