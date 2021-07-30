White Sox acquire closer Craig Kimbrel from Cubs in exchange for 2B Nick Madrigal, RHP Codi Heuer

The Chicago White Sox are turning to the Chicago Cubs for a second time this week to strengthen their bullpen.

The team announced Friday afternoon that in exchange for second baseman Nick Madrigal and right-handed pitcher Codi Heuer, the White Sox will receive closer Craig Kimbrel from the Cubs.

The trade comes just a day after the White Sox acquired reliever Ryan Tepera from the Cubs in exchange for minor league lefty Bailey Horn.

Kimbrel, an eight-time All-Star, is 2-3 with a 0.49 ERA, 64 strikeouts, 23 saves and a 0.71 WHIP over 39 appearances this season. He leads National League relievers in WHIP, strikeouts per 9.0 IP and opponents average, and is tied for third in saves.

"We viewed Craig as the premier relief pitcher available at this trade deadline, and so we knew the cost would be steep in terms of parting with young talent," said Rick Hahn, White Sox senior vice president/general manager. "But we recognize the special opportunity that currently exists and our team, our clubhouse and our fans deserve to know we will do everything we can to reach the postseason and win meaningful games in October."

The six-foot, 215 pound 2018 World Series champion has 20 games of postseason experience with 27 strikeouts and seven saves in seven chances.

Over 12 MLB seasons, Kimbrel is 33-27 with a 2.07 ERA, 990 strikeouts and 371 saves in 622 games. He ranks second among relievers in major-league history behind Aroldis Chapman in strikeouts per 9.0 IP, third in WHIP and ninth in saves.

In his second season with the White Sox, Heuer is 4-1 with a 5.12 ERA, 13 holds and 39 strikeouts in 40 relief appearances.

Madrigal, 24, hit .305 (61-200) with 10 doubles, four triples, two homers, 21 RBI and 30 runs scored in 54 games this season before he suffered a season-ending proximal right hamstring tear in June.