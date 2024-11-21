Why the Chicago Bears are rotating Tyrique Stevenson and Terell Smith at cornerback

Last Sunday, some were catching on to the Chicago Bears' strategy against the Green Bay Packers.

Starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson took the field first. Then, he was spelled by backup cornerback Terell Smith.

This move took on a larger meaning, especially after the Hail Mary fiasco where Stevenson was disciplined. But, the coaching staff was adamant this wasn't in response to that.

The Bears rotated between Stevenson and Smith because the team planned to do it.

"It was funny because we had been talking about it, even with those two," Bears cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke said. "I said, ‘Hey Tyrique, you and Smitty.’ He goes, 'We're going to rotate.'"

Hoke said the Bears discussed rotating Stevenson and Smith as early as the game against the Commanders. The reasoning was simple: Smith and Stevenson were both talented players the Bears wanted to get on the field.

"We’ll continue to utilize both players," defensive coordinator Eric Washington said.

That decision has already paid off for the Bears.

Against Green Bay, the Bears were backed up at the goal line in a Cover-2 scheme when Smith properly read an overthrow by Packers quarterback Jordan Love and intercepted him.

The idea was to keep the Packers out of the end zone. Smith kept points of the board entirely in that situation.

Stevenson has made plays, too. His Week 1 interception-returned-for-touchdown lifted the Bears to a win over Tennessee and earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

That memory isn't lost on Washington.

"At the beginning of the season, Tyrique is running down the sideline with the ball in his hands scoring for us," Washington said. "We like what both players bring to the table."

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 3: Cornerback Terell Smith #32 of the Chicago Bears stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, at State Farm Stadium on November 3, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

It's not lost on Hoke, but neither is the memory of what the Bears did last season.

Stevenson and Smith rotated in the 2023 season, too. When the Bears began doing that, Stevenson also began playing some of his best football of the season.

The Bears aren't banking on replicating that success, however. The team just wants to make sure they put their young cornerbacks in a position to improve on a defense that's established itself as having one of the better secondary units in the league alongside Jaylon Johnson, Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker.

"They're both good young players and you still want him to develop," Hoke said. "(Smith) only played three plays during the season going into that point, so as you continue to look at your team, you still want to develop. Initially it was just every three. Now, it's every two because they've both gotten better and you just want to continue to grow your players."

This might have happened earlier in the season, but Smith injured his hip against the Colts and missed some time before returning after the bye week.

What helps the Bears is Stevenson didn't take it personally, either. Stevenson and Smith – affectionately called "Smitty" by Hoke – share a strong bond.

"Him and Smitty, I'm telling you, it's a unique twosome," Hoke said. "Very different personalities, but very, very close."

There's more to be ironed out in their rotations. Such as if one corner is on the field for a three-and-out while the other is on the field for a 10-play drive. A rotation might come right after that.

However, it's all because the two bring so much value to the Chicago Bears and the team wants to capitalize on that.

"Right now, they've been doing good, playing consistently and steady," Hoke said.