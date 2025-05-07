Why the first-round bye feeling never gets old for Northwestern Lacrosse

Northwestern Lacrosse secured a first-round bye in the NCAA tournament for a third straight season. And despite being mainstays in the postseason, they still say the feeling never gets old.

"You work hard all season long to get the opportunity to play in May," head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller said.

As they begin their quest to win their second national title in three years. Seniors Sammy White and Sam Smith say the focus remains on themselves.

"We know it's win or go home," Smith said. "But we're more focused on what we can do to play our best instead of what we could do to have the end result we want."

"We've talked a lot about being like the tougher team in these moments and making sure that we're giving every single thing that we have and every single game," White said. "That's what we're going to get from our opponents."

"When you have a team that's coachable and they work hard the potential is is really high for them to do great things," Amonte Hiller said. "Really have a lot of belief in this group."

The Wildcats' experience is invaluable in the postseason, along with playing at home, the place they call the Lake Show.

"Oh, being home is a big deal," Amonte Hiller said. "We worked hard for that."

"We haven't been able to play that many games out here," White said. "I think being able to have games out here and knowing that we at least have one home game left is really, really cool."

"Super pumped or this environment," Smith said. "Lacrosse night in Chicago is an incredible experience, and I just think we have some of the best fans ever and they all come out and show out really great."

Northwestern will play the winner of Michigan vs. Akron Sunday afternoon in the second round in Evanston.