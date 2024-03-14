Why joining the Chicago Bears was an important chapter for D'Andre Swift: 'The next chapter in my life'

D'Andre Swift was stressing out on Monday morning. Free agency kicked off, and he didn't want to be around too many people.

Swift was lying down in his bed, with his phone next to him, gathering his thoughts while waiting to hear from his agent.

With the stress of the moment hanging over him, Swift didn't have to endure it for very long.

Swift's three-year deal with the Chicago Bears materialized within the first half hour of the free agent negotiating period on Monday. It was a moment he'll never forget.

It's why the Bears represent the next chapter of his life entering the fifth-year of his NFL career.

"It's another step in the journey," Swift said. "Just something I'll never forget, like being able to be home for a year and then packing up and starting the next chapter in my life, basically."

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 15: D'Andre Swift #0 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to an NFL Wild Card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Expand

Swift's NFL journey started in the NFC North. The Lions selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he spent the first three years of his career in Detroit.

In those three seasons, Swift rushed for 1,680 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also hauled in 1,198 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. But, he was squeezed out of the running back rotation when Jamaal Williams began scoring buckets of touchdowns in 2022.

In 2023, the sign his Lions tenure was coming to a close was never more evident than when the Lions signed former Bear David Montgomery. On April 29, Swift was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

For Swift, it was a homecoming for the Philadelphia native. He turned that in a career year, rushing for a career-high 1,049 yards. The Eagles' offense allowed him the chance to produce at a high level.

"Thankful for the opportunity, especially that Philly gave me to go out there and have an opportunity to produce first and foremost," Swift said. "How I prepared my mentality, the way I attack work each and every day, that's kind of how I got there."

Now, Swift comes to Chicago with no expectations.

That's a notable idea from the running back. After all, free agents aren't paid $16 million in their first two seasons to not be expected to produce on the field.

Swift, though, does not want to put any expectations on the next chapter of his life. He wants the pieces to fall where they may, especially in a running back room that includes Roschon Johnson and Kahlil Herbert.

"I don’t expect anything coming into it," Swift said. "I’m going to come here and work and earn whatever role they have for me."

However, he knows exactly what he can bring to the Bears roster.

"Playmaking ability, a team-first guy, great locker room guy, a guy that wants to win first and foremost," Swift said. "That's what it's all about. A guy that's going to come in here and work every single day, same mentality every single day."

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 31: Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift (0) rushes for a first down during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 31, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by Andy Lewis Expand

The Bears didn't need a running back this offseason, but adding a player like Swift speaks volumes to how general manager Ryan Poles views the roster.

If there's a player he believes will improve an entire position and improve the team as a whole, he'll add that player even if that position isn't in dire need of an upgrade. Poles mentioned this when asked about starting offensive left tackle Braxton Jones.

None of that matters to Swift. The Bears didn't even pitch a specific role for him. The fact they wanted him was enough for Swift.

"They didn't pitch a role or say anything about a role," Swift said. "I'm going to earn whatever they give me."

The newest chapter in Swift's career will begin in Chicago. After getting traded from Detroit and not getting extended in Philadelphia, even after a career year, he'll have a chance to settle into a role in Chicago that will use his strengths.

Swift hasn't met many people in the Bears organization as of Thursday. He walked in and signed his contract first. Soon, he'll have the chance to chat with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and others.

He's making it clear what every coach and teammate will get.

"I'm looking forward to winning and getting the most out of me," Swift said. "The city and organization are going to get that."