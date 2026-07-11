Why Roch Cholowsky was the right pick for the Chicago White Sox at No. 1 overall

Roch Cholowsky was hesitant at first. He didn’t want to come out and visit the Chicago White Sox.

He arrived wanting to let the chips falls where they may. He left having fallen in love with the city.

"I felt very tied to Chicago," Cholowsky told reporters after he was selected No. 1 overall by the White Sox on Saturday. "I got really attached. I would have been upset if it didn't work out."

It worked out perfectly.

The pundits and experts talked about how Cholowsky was one of three players in contention to be the Sox’s top pick. There was a chance he wouldn’t be the top pick. The White Sox believed in him, though.

How it all came together is why Cholowksy was the right choice to be selected No. 1 overall.

"It’s where I wanted to be," Cholowsky said.

Big picture view:

Cholowsky fell in love with Chicago. In turn, the White Sox fell in love with him as a prospect.

First, the Sox had to choose him. On Wednesday, White Sox Director of Amateur Scouting Mike Shirley said the discussions between the three were still happening. In the end, the White Sox chose the player that made the most sense.

Shirley that Cholowsky "held serve" as a junior in college.

Usually, that translates to achieving an expected outcome in a given situation. In other words, do what you’re expected to do.

Cholowsky earned Player of the Year honors from ABCA/Rawlings Player of the Year, D1Baseball Player of the Year, Baseball America Player of the Year, Perfect Game Player of the Year, NCBWA District 9 Player of the Year and the Big Ten. That’s a tough act to follow.

Cholowsky held serve by batting with a .320 average, hitting 21 home runs and 60 RBI, earning First Team All-American honors from ABCA/Rawlings, Baseball America, NCBWA, and Perfect Game, while also being named the Big Ten Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

He’s now the first No. 1 overall pick by the White Sox since the team took Hall of Fame outfielder Harold Baines out of St. Michaels (Md.) High School in 1977.

The kid is consistent at being one of the best in the college ranks. That’s what you take No. 1 overall.

It was necessary that Cholowsky would fall in love with Chicago. The White Sox fans would embrace him. Learning more about the city was one thing, seeing the team up close on his visit was another.

During his visit, Cholowsky caught a White Sox game. He watched Braden Mongtomery’s debut and walk-off homer against Atlanta.

"It really felt like, to me, a college clubhouse. It’s just a different feel in there," Cholowsky said. "They were all great to me. The fun banter, coming up to me treating me like I was one of them."

Seeing all the environments and pieces at play enamored Cholowsky. It’s why he said he jumped around his hotel room when the White Sox made the call to officially draft him.

"I’m just trying to get to the big leagues and help someone win," Cholowsky said.

The other side:

It’s easy to rationalize taking Emerson. Could he be better than Cholowsky? Sure. So could the rest of the players taken in the first round.

But, the White Sox don’t need him to be an all-world player. Would it be great if he became that kind of player? Absolutely, then the White Sox become contenders for multiple years.

With a potential lineup that includes Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Miguel Vargas, Colson Montgomery, and Munetaka Murakami, Cholowsky can fit in at his own pace. He doesn’t need to shoulder the burden of being a star or being rushed to the big-league level.

He’s one of many, with more to come.

Given what the White Sox have already built, it just makes sense to take the player that’s proven to one of the best players at one of the steps closest to the major leagues.

"Three of our major league infielders have 20 home runs going into the All-Star Break," Getz said. "We can let his development take shape naturally. That was a factor."

That lack of pressure doesn’t mean Cholowsky won’t have expectations, but the White Sox saw a player that’s willing to do what it takes to be a star at the big league level.

"When they're thinking about and planning future development, you've got to have players that are open-minded and have the work ethic, and you have to make those adjustments," Getz said. "I felt like Rock had that."

Cholowsky said he’s willing to play whatever position the team needs if it wants to be successful.

That’s what will help the White Sox as they exit their rebuilding stage and enter a new era where young players become big leaguers, and big leaguers become starters. After that, playoff chases will become the norm and not a novelty.

"I think that we've celebrated a lot of positive things that have happened this year, and certainly today is another one goes where we have recognition for another player that's done a great job," White Sox manager Will Venable. "We're adding to this organization with exciting young talent. Fans are here, and it’s a great day.