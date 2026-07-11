Chicago smash and grab: Thieves try, fail to steal ATM from West Side restaurant, CPD says

The Brief A group of thieves slammed a car into a West Side restaurant and tried to steal an ATM early Saturday morning. The would-be thieves were unsuccessful, police said. They got away in a white SUV.



A group of thieves tried and failed to steal an ATM from a West Side restaurant in an attempted smash-and-grab early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 3400 block of W. Roosevelt Rd. in North Lawndale around 5:15 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

An unidentified offender used a gray SUV to slam into the business, causing significant damage, police said.

The group of offenders then went inside and tried to steal the restaurant’s ATM, but were unsuccessful.

The offenders then fled the scene in a white SUV.

No injuries were reported.

Area detectives are investigating.