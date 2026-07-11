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Chicago smash and grab: Thieves try, fail to steal ATM from West Side restaurant, CPD says

By Alex Ortiz
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 11, 2026 7:21 AM CDT
Published July 11, 2026 7:21 AM CDT
Motorcyclist killed, child hurt in crash on Chicago's South Side, police say
Motorcyclist killed, child hurt in crash on Chicago's South Side, police say

Motorcyclist killed, child hurt in crash on Chicago's South Side, police say

A woman riding a motorcycle was killed, and a 9-year-old child was hurt in a crash on Chicago’s South Side late Friday night.

The Brief

    • A group of thieves slammed a car into a West Side restaurant and tried to steal an ATM early Saturday morning.
    • The would-be thieves were unsuccessful, police said.
    • They got away in a white SUV.

CHICAGO - A group of thieves tried and failed to steal an ATM from a West Side restaurant in an attempted smash-and-grab early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 3400 block of W. Roosevelt Rd. in North Lawndale around 5:15 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

An unidentified offender used a gray SUV to slam into the business, causing significant damage, police said.

The group of offenders then went inside and tried to steal the restaurant’s ATM, but were unsuccessful.

The offenders then fled the scene in a white SUV.

No injuries were reported.

Area detectives are investigating.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyNorth Lawndale