Wildcat offense sputters as Wisconsin beats Northwestern 23-3

article

Tawee Walker ran for 126 yards in another big performance, Braedyn Locke threw for a touchdown and ran for a score, and Wisconsin beat Northwestern 23-3 on Saturday.

The Badgers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) came away with another easy win, locking down the Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) after pummeling Purdue and Rutgers by a combined 94-13.

Walker, coming off a career-best 198-yard outburst against Rutgers, delivered again. He carried 23 times, including a 24-yarder that helped set up Wisconsin’s first TD, facing a defense that was ninth in the nation against the run.

Locke threw for 160 yards, competing 14 of 24 with an interception, in his fourth start since Tyler Van Dyke was injured in a loss to Alabama on Sept. 14. He also ran for an 8-yard touchdown that made it 7-0 early in the second quarter.

Cade Yacamelli ran for a 3-yard touchdown after a strip-sack by John Pius near the end of the first half. Sebastian Cheeks and Curt Neal strip-sacked Jack Lausch at the start of the fourth quarter to make it 23-3.

Northwestern missed some big opportunities and couldn’t sustain drives. It all added up to a rough afternoon in the fifth and final game this year at its temporary lakefront stadium.

The Wildcats host No. 4 Ohio State and No. 22 Illinois at Wrigley Field on Nov. 16 and 30. A new Ryan Field is scheduled to open in 2026.

Lausch was just 9 for 24 with 82 yards.

Wisconsin led 14-0 at the half after a big takeaway in the closing minute.

Northwestern had Lausch, who was 4 for 14 in the half, drop back to pass with the ball on its own 8. Pius came through with a strip-sack, and Elijah Hills recovered at the 3. Cade Yacamelli took the pitch on the next play and scored.

Wisconsin's first touchdown came in the opening minute of the second quarter, when Locke scored from the 8 on a keeper. That capped a 66-yard drive, after Northwestern's Luke Akers came up short on a 51-yard field goal attempt.

After Wisconsin's touchdown, Northwestern drove to the 10. But the Badgers' Ben Barten blocked Akers' field goal. The Wildcats then returned the favor when Jaiden Cameron knocked down Nathanial Vakos' 41-yard attempt.

Akers cut it to 14-3 midway through the third with a 26-yard field goal. The Wildcats then took over at the Wisconsin 44 Greyson Metz poked the ball away from Locke as he dropped back to pass. But instead of scoring, they went three and out.

The takeaway

Wisconsin: The Badgers appear to be in a good spot heading into their game against No. 3 Penn State next week.

Northwestern: The missed opportunities and inability to sustain drives came back to bite the Wildcats.

Up next

Wisconsin: Host No. 3 Penn State on Oct. 26.

Northwestern: Visit Iowa on Oct. 26.