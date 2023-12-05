Willis scores 15 as Tulsa knocks off Loyola Chicago 88-77

Keaston Willis had 15 points in Tulsa's 88-77 victory over Loyola Chicago on Tuesday night.

Willis also contributed five rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (5-2). PJ Haggerty scored 14 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 7 for 9 from the foul line, and added five rebounds. Isaiah Barnes shot 5 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Jayden Dawson led the way for the Ramblers (5-4) with 26 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Loyola Chicago also got 11 points and two steals from Philip Alston. Braden Norris also had 11 points, seven assists and two steals.