Wilson has 21 points, 10 rebounds as Aces cruise to 93-80 win over Sky

A'ja Wilson had 21 points and 10 rebounds, her sixth double-double of the season, Chelsea Gray added 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 93-80 on Sunday.

Kelsey Plum had 16 points and Jackie Young scored 14 for Las Vegas (8-1). Candace Parker, the 37-year-old two-time WNBA MVP (2008, '13), made 5 of 6 from the field and finished with 10 points and six rebounds. The 2016 Finals MVP, who helped the Chicago Sky win the 2021 WNBA title and signed a free-agent contract with the Aces in February, added season highs of seven assists and five steals.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Gray hit a pull-up 3-pointer that capped a 9-2 opening run and the Aces never trailed. Wilson made back-to-back baskets to spark a 10-1 run that gave Las Vegas a 54-35 lead when she made two free throws to cap the spurt with 55 seconds left in the first half.

Alysha Clark hit a jumper with about six minutes to play that capped a 10-0 spurt and gave the Aces their largest lead of the game, 91-62.

Marina Mabrey led Chicago (5-5) with 20 points. Kahleah Copper scored 18 points and Dana Evans added 10 points and eight assists. Evans, a second-round draft pick of the Dallas Wings in 2021, has six of her 11 career double-digit scoring games this season.

Las Vegas averages a league-leading 91.3 points per game - 5 points more than Dallas, the No. 2 scoring team in the WNBA - and has scored at least 90 points in seven of its nine games this season.

