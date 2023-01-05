Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger changed license plate five days after student slayings
The suspect in the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students switched his license plate five days after his car was spotted near the crime scene, according to state records and a newly unsealed case filing.
A surviving roommate of the Idaho student killings said she heard crying and saw the alleged killer dressed in all black walk by her as she stood in a "frozen shock phase," according to newly unsealed court documents.
A judge issued a sweeping gag order prohibiting anyone from discussing the case with the media.