Bryan Kohberger case: Chicago legal analyst breaks down disturbing new details in Idaho murders

Newly unsealed documents in the case of Bryan Kohberger, the man convicted of murdering four University of Idaho students, reveal disturbing details about the crimes and the months leading up to them.

Chicago legal analyst Karen Conti joined FOX 32's ChicagoNOW this week to break down the findings and provide insight into Kohberger’s possible motives and future behind bars.

Grisly Details Surface

What we know:

Conti noted that the documents include highly graphic descriptions of the victims' injuries—descriptions that go far beyond what had previously been publicly known.

"It wasn't just a stabbing. It was really a gross mutilation. The pictures have not been released, but the descriptions are very, very disturbing. There was also some documents that were released where it was pretty clear that Kohlberger was stalking this house and at least one of the women," said Conti. "One of the women reported that she saw somebody shadowy kind of following her while she was walking the dog. One day they all got home and the door was wide open and broken. And so all of them were aware that something was going on."

Despite the revelations, the documents provide little clarity about Kohberger’s motive. Conti, who has represented clients with antisocial personality disorders, suggested that a desire to feel something or experience power might have driven the killings.

"If he's a sociopath, he's probably someone who doesn't have any real emotions. And, they say that a lot of people who don't have emotions, and they see people that do, they want to replicate that, they want to see what it's like to really feel something," said Conti. "So a lot of people who commit crimes with this kind of diagnosis want to do it just so they can feel something, like to know it and experience something big."

Kohberger’s silence throughout the proceedings further complicated efforts to understand his motive. Conti said his refusal to speak may stem from a desire to maintain control.

"People like him think that they are the smartest guy in the room," said Conti. "They also like power, and listen, he is living in and will continue to live for the next 50 years in a cell the size of a parking spot, and he doesn't have any power. His only power is to withhold information from the people who want it, so that's what he did and certainly there was nothing to be gained from him saying anything."

Kohberger's Sentencing

What we know:

Kohberger has been sentenced to four life terms without the possibility of parole. According to Conti, he will serve his sentence in a high-security Idaho prison—one known for its harsh conditions.

"He's going to a really bad place. Who knew this, but there are rankings of the worst prisons in the country. And this Idaho maximum security prison is right up there at the top. It is an awful place. And he's with a lot of very, very dangerous people, including people on death row. And they usually keep them 23 to 24 hours a day, you know, in a cage. And, even if they go outside, they're in a cage," said Conti.

While some may view this as justice, Conti emphasized that prolonged solitary confinement is known to cause significant psychological deterioration, even in already unstable individuals.

What's next:

Conti believes the public’s fascination with this case will not wane anytime soon.

"He has a long time to spend in prison, so maybe at some point he might get bored and agree to talk to somebody about the crimes and about what he did. Because remember, there are no appeals. He waived all of his appeals. So, he's free to talk and say whatever he wants because he's not doing any less time, and he's doing any more time," said Conti.

For those interested in reviewing the newly released documents, the City of Moscow has launched a public website.

The files originate from several law enforcement agencies, including local police, state authorities, and the FBI, and more may be released in the coming weeks.