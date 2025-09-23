Chicago weather: Another round of showers, storms possible tonight

Another round of scattered showers and a few storms is possible tonight, especially near and south of I-80.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

North-northeast winds will pick up overnight, gusting as high as 15 to 20 mph.

Wednesday may begin with a few showers in the morning, but then skies will become partly sunny during the day with highs in the lower 70s.

Typically for late September, average high temperatures sit at 72 degrees, so Wednesday looks rather seasonable!

What's next:

Thursday may bring a few lake effect rain showers, but many areas will end up staying dry with skies becoming partly cloudy.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Thursday afternoon.

Sunshine returns Friday through the weekend with highs warming to the upper 70s to low 80s. Summer-like temps aren't through with us just yet!