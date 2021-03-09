At 69 degrees, Chicago matches record high temperature Tuesday

With temperatures nearing 70 degrees Tuesday, Chicago tied a record for the warmest March 9 in over 40 years.

Chicago reached 69 degrees at 3:30 p.m., tying the previous record high from 1974, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, Rockford recorded a high of 68 degrees, matching its record high temperature from 1977, the weather service said.

The recent warm weather was about 20 to 25 degrees above normal for this time of year, but Chicago could see one more day in the 60s before a cold front moves in.

Meteorologists expect temperatures to drop back into the mid-40s beginning Thursday, with the possibility for rain and thunderstorms.