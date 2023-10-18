Chicago weather: Slight warmup Wednesday with rain looming

Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

This evening, showers will be moving in from the west. Wind will be gusty and up to 30 mph today.

Scattered showers are expected tonight, and tomorrow there is a chance for a few storms. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low 60s.

There is a chance for rain Friday into Saturday, especially near the lake and in northwest Indiana. This weekend will be in the mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunshine carries into early next week with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.