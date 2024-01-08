Chicago winter storm: ComEd prepares Emergency Operations Center for approaching snow

ComEd is gearing up to activate its Emergency Operations Center in preparation for a winter storm targeting the Chicago area.

The center is considered the hub of their operations during major weather events, where employees will be pre-positioned ahead of the storm and dispatched where needed.

In anticipation of the snowfall, ComEd is bringing in additional crews, including vegetation management teams, to assist in clearing branches and downed trees more efficiently.

With the expected wet, heavy snow, ComEd's spokesperson emphasizes preparations for additional challenges.

"The wet, heavy snow, obviously, it’s a lot of weight. We get a lot more trees and tree branches that could fall and land on our power lines. Sometimes, even if it’s really heavy, we could see power lines that would snap as a result of having so much snow on them. Our goal, obviously, is to make sure that our customers are inconvenienced as little as possible for something like this, so we make sure we’ve got a lot of crews, a lot of equipment, we have everything we need to make sure we can get at those outages very quickly," said John Schoen, ComEd spokesperson.

Customers are encouraged to download ComEd's mobile app, where they can receive live updates on when power will be restored in the event of an outage.