Chicago braces for strong winds, sharp temperature drop Tuesday night

A wild ride is on the way for the next 24 hours or so. Today will be mostly cloudy and milder with highs well into the 50s.

Winds will really crank this afternoon with gusts to 40 mph possible.

While a few spotty showers are possible very late in the afternoon, a line of showers is more likely to cross our viewing area between roughly 7-10 p.m. A rumble of thunder is possible especially far south of Chicago. Winds may be maximized however in those showers with gusts capable of reaching 50 mph.

The cold front sparking those showers will zoom through here before midnight ushering in a sharp drop in temperatures.

Tomorrow afternoon will likely be in the upper 20s with wind chills barely in double digits. At least the sun will be out. No major storms on the horizon.

Sunday to me now looks dry for the Bears/Packers game with rain arriving Monday.

A significant outbreak of severe thunderstorms is likely today in the Deep South. Mississippi would be the epicenter of this activity. Tornadoes are likely in this environment.