Chicago stays chilly, snow chances linger

The Brief Cloudy today with highs near 30 and a chance for light precipitation. On-and-off snow chances through Friday, with colder air this weekend. A warmer trend is possible heading into next week.



It is a cloudy day with highs around 30. We have the chance for light precipitation for the next few hours. Tonight, there is a chance for scattered snow with lows in the upper teens.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s. There is a chance for lake effect snow showers in northwest Indiana tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies are back again on Wednesday with highs in the upper 20s.

What's next:

On Thursday, we may reach the low 30s with partly sunny skies. There is a chance for snow Thursday night into Friday. We end the week with highs in the low 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

This weekend will be partly to mostly sunny, but colder. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 20s and Sunday will be in the upper 20s.

Next week is looking to be warmer, perhaps into the 40s we go!