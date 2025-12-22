Chicago's Christmas week forecast

The Brief Chicago is in for a mostly cloudy and mild week, with highs largely in the 40s and 50s. Light rain or drizzle is possible at times, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. No snow or major storm systems are expected through the weekend.



The week ahead can be summarized in a few words: mostly cloudy and mild.

Now let’s dive into the details.

What we know:

Today will feature the first day of the week in the 40s. Skies will remain mostly if not entirely cloudy and there will be an increasing wind out of the south, which could gust to 25 mph. A sprinkle here or there can’t be ruled out.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with temperatures only dropping a couple of degrees.

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy again and there’s a chance we hit 50°, especially over the southern half of our viewing area. Otherwise it will be in the mid upper 40s.

On Christmas Eve temperatures will once again be in the upper 40s for much of the area and there is a chance for a little light rain or drizzle at times, especially as Santa arrives at night.

Now let’s get to the tricky part of temperature forecasting for the week ahead.

Holiday outlook:

On Christmas Day, there will likely be abundant cloud cover, and perhaps some drizzle or light rain at times. The high for the day will exhibit what we in weather land call a non-diurnal trend. Usually high temperatures happen in the early to mid afternoon, but in this case, the warmest part of the day will likely be just before midnight going into Friday. At that time temperatures could climb well into the 50s with the warmest readings being once again over our southern viewing area.

What's next:

On Friday it will be generally cloudy with afternoon temperatures sliding back into the 40s.

Next weekend we go through a similar non-diurnal cycle with the warmest part being late Saturday night into the wee hours of Sunday when temperatures will likely climb well into the 50s. A short burst of colder air will arrive during the day Sunday.

There is no snow in the forecast and no significant storm systems in sight.