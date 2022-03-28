Chicago gets off to a chilly start this week with near-freezing temps

Today will be sunny with highs in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers in the afternoon, highs in the low 40s.

Expect a breezy Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s. There is a chance for storms in the morning and into the afternoon.

It will get cooler Thursday with highs back to the low to mid 40s and showers possible. We may have a wintry mix Thursday night before we dry Friday.

Sunshine finally arrives Friday, then the chance for a rain/snow mix is back for the weekend.

Highs will be in the mid 40s Friday and near 50 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.